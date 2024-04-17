The US Senate should immediately pass the reauthorization of a key domestic surveillance law before it expires on April 19, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Wednesday.
White House urges Senate to immediately pass domestic surveillance measure
By REUTERS04/18/2024 05:09 PM
