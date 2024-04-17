Microsoft finds Russian influence operations targeting US election have slowly begun

Microsoft said on Wednesday it found Russian online campaigns aimed at influencing the outcome of the upcoming US presidential election kicked into gear over the past 45 days. However, the activity is slower than seen around past elections.

Researchers at the tech giant said in a report that Russia-linked accounts were disseminating divisive content aimed at US audiences, including criticizing American support of Ukraine in its war with Russia.

The researchers said in the report that the activity is slower than in previous elections, but it could just be the beginning of more to come.

The Russian embassy in Washington did not respond to a request for comment on the report, but the Kremlin said last month that it would not meddle in the November US election. It also dismissed US allegations that it orchestrated campaigns to sway the 2016 and 2020 US presidential elections.