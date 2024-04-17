Biden supports House aid bills for Israel and Ukraine, says he'll sign 'immediately'

President Joe Biden said he "strongly supports" the package of aid bills from the House of Representatives, which will provide critical support to Israel and Ukraine, according to a statement from the White House.

The bills also provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza and bolster security and stability in the Indo-Pacific, Biden said.

"Israel is facing unprecedented attacks from Iran, and Ukraine is facing continued bombardment from Russia that has intensified dramatically in the last month," Biden said. "The House must pass the package this week, and the Senate should quickly follow.

Biden said he would sign this into law immediately "to send a message to the world: We stand with our friends, and we won’t let Iran or Russia succeed."