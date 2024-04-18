Jerusalem Post
EU to widen Iran sanctions, including drones, missiles

By REUTERS

The EU will take further sanctions against Iran following the country's recent attack on Israel, in particular with regard to the production of drones and missiles, the council of national government leaders said in a statement after a meeting on Wednesday evening.

Hebrew U prof. who denied Oct. 7 crimes arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 05:38 PM
UN Security Council to vote Thursday on Palestinian UN membership
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 05:09 PM
US, Israel to hold virtual meeting Thursday on Rafah
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 04:29 PM
Russia convicts hypersonic scientist with treason and jails him
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 03:15 PM
Senior Hamas official: Hamas did not withdraw from talks, no impasse
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 02:19 PM
Air pollution high as dust from Africa blows over Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 09:50 AM
IDF strikes terror targets in southern Lebanon overnight, two terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 09:19 AM
Israel not expected to attack Iran until after Passover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 07:05 AM
IDF strikes terrorist targets in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 02:39 AM
Algeria gives UNRWA $15 mln as exceptional fund, state TV says
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 01:51 AM
Palestinian FA's request to exclude Israel to be discussed at FIFA
By HAIM ISEROVICH
04/18/2024 01:02 AM
US Senate dismisses House Republican impeachment charge of Mayorkas
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 11:42 PM
US ship helping build Gaza port catches fire, returns home
By HAIM ISEROVICH
04/17/2024 11:38 PM
Cruz accuses Biden administration of funding Iran's attack on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 10:21 PM
Biden supports House aid bills for Israel and Ukraine
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/17/2024 10:07 PM