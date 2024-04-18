The EU will take further sanctions against Iran following the country's recent attack on Israel, in particular with regard to the production of drones and missiles, the council of national government leaders said in a statement after a meeting on Wednesday evening.
EU to widen Iran sanctions, including drones, missiles
By REUTERS04/18/2024 05:09 PM
By REUTERS04/18/2024 04:29 PM
By REUTERS04/18/2024 03:15 PM
By REUTERS04/18/2024 01:51 AM
By HAIM ISEROVICH04/18/2024 01:02 AM
By REUTERS04/17/2024 11:42 PM
By HAIM ISEROVICH04/17/2024 11:38 PM