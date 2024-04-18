Jerusalem Post
Air pollution high as dust from Africa blows over Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Environmental Protection Ministry and the Health Ministry warned on Thursday that air pollution was high to very high across Israel as a result of dust blowing over from Africa, KAN reported.

IDF strikes central Gaza overnight, Hamas intelligence officer killed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 09:34 AM
IDF strikes terror targets in southern Lebanon overnight, two terrorists
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 09:19 AM
Israel not expected to attack Iran until after Passover
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 07:05 AM
IDF strikes terrorist targets in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/18/2024 02:39 AM
Algeria gives UNRWA $15 mln as exceptional fund, state TV says
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 01:51 AM
EU to widen Iran sanctions, including drones, missiles
By REUTERS
04/18/2024 01:14 AM
Palestinian FA's request to exclude Israel to be discussed at FIFA
By HAIM ISEROVICH
04/18/2024 01:02 AM
US Senate dismisses House Republican impeachment charge of Mayorkas
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 11:42 PM
US ship helping build Gaza port catches fire, returns home
By HAIM ISEROVICH
04/17/2024 11:38 PM
Cruz accuses Biden administration of funding Iran's attack on Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 10:21 PM
Biden supports House aid bills for Israel and Ukraine
By HANNAH SARISOHN
04/17/2024 10:07 PM
IDF says food trucks enter Gaza via Ashdod Port for first time
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 08:22 PM
Germany's Scholz urges Israel to exercise restraint
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 08:03 PM
IDF arrests Hamas terrorists hiding in schools in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/17/2024 08:02 PM
Microsoft: Russian influence operations targeting US election have begun
By REUTERS
04/17/2024 07:06 PM