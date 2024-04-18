US, Israel to hold virtual meeting Thursday on Rafah

Senior US and Israeli officials will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday about Israel's plans for the southern Gaza city of Rafah as Washington seeks alternatives to an Israeli offensive, a US official said.

The meeting is a follow-up to a similar meeting held on April 1.

President Joe Biden has urged Israel not to conduct a large-scale offensive in Rafah to avoid more Palestinian civilian casualties in Gaza, where Palestinian health authorities say more than 32,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault.