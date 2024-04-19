The Biden administration is considering more than $1 billion in new weapons deals for Israel, including tank ammunition, military vehicles, and mortar rounds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing US officials.
Biden considers more than $1 billion in new arms for Israel, WSJ reports
By REUTERS04/19/2024 11:45 AM
