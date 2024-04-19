Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Biden considers more than $1 billion in new arms for Israel, WSJ reports

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 19, 2024 12:56

The Biden administration is considering more than $1 billion in new weapons deals for Israel, including tank ammunition, military vehicles, and mortar rounds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing US officials.

Egypt 'deeply concerned' over Iran-Israel escalation - statement
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 11:45 AM
Defense Ministry to double monthly compensation for families of hostages
By YANON SHALOM YITACH
04/19/2024 11:29 AM
Two people detained in Poland on suspicion of attacking Navalny aide
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 11:06 AM
EU Commission President calls on Israel, Iran to refrain from escalation
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 11:00 AM
US restricts gov't workers, families to travel out of greater city areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2024 09:39 AM
Israeli missiles targeted Syria air defense positions, state media says
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 09:34 AM
Ukrainian military destroyed Russian strategic Tu-22 bomber,
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 09:28 AM
Drones were flown in Iran by 'infiltrators,' analyst tells state TV
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 09:10 AM
IAEA confirms no damage made to Iran's nuclear sites in Israel's attack
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 09:01 AM
Saudi Arabia regrets UN failure to recognize Palestinian sate
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 08:41 AM
Iran's Aviation Authority announced removal of flight restrictions
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2024 08:18 AM
Australia asks its citizens to evacuate Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2024 07:52 AM
No missile attack against Iran, Iranian official tells Reuters
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 06:37 AM
Australian Jewish Association welcomes reported strikes on Iran
By MICHAEL STARR
04/19/2024 06:19 AM
IDF Home Front Command: No change in the public safety directives
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2024 06:02 AM