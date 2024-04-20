Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Five high school students wounded in Maryland shooting

By REUTERS

Gunfire broke out at a park in Greenbelt, Maryland, where hundreds of high school students had gathered while skipping school on Friday, wounding five males aged 16 to 18, police said.

One victim was in critical condition and the others were in stable condition, Greenbelt Police Chief Richard Bowers told a press conference.

Police were searching for one suspect but there may be others, Bowers said. No motive had been established.

"There's absolutely no reason that this occurred. It is senseless, it is chronic in our society, and we have to do something to stop it," Bowers said. "It's maddening, honestly."

There have been 120 such mass shootings in the United States in the first 110 days of this year, when defined as an incident with four or more people shot or killed, not including the shooter, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

US imposes sanctions on suppliers contributing to missile proliferation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2024 01:26 AM
US defense secretary spoke with Israeli counterpart on Friday
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 11:25 PM
Gaza war forces cancelation of Tunisia's annual Jewish pilgrimage
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 08:27 PM
Israeli drones caused no damage or casualties in Isfahan- Iran FM
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 07:13 PM
Drone explodes in Metula, without sirens sounding - report
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/19/2024 07:12 PM
Car hits protester at hostage deal demonstration on Highway 1
By URI SELA
04/19/2024 06:26 PM
Four dead in UAE, Dubai airport still disrupted after storm
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 05:59 PM
IDF kills Islamic Jihad commander in West Bank - reports
By MAARIV ONLINE , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2024 05:33 PM
Two IDF soldiers wounded during operation in Nur Shams in West Bank
By AMIR BOHBOT
04/19/2024 03:23 PM
UN chief appeals for end to 'dangerous cycle of retaliation' in Mideast
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 03:23 PM
Polish flag carrier LOT cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 03:20 PM
Hamas official condemns Israel's attack on Iran
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 02:32 PM
Jordan's foreign minister: Israeli-Iranian retaliations must end
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 01:40 PM
IDF attacks Hezbollah infrastructure, terrorists in south Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2024 01:28 PM
Kremlin says it is studying Israeli strike on Iran, calls for restraint
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 01:12 PM