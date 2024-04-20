Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US Senate has agreement on FISA reauthorization and will vote on Friday night, Schumer says

By REUTERS

The US Senate has reached an agreement, and will vote later on Friday, to approve the reauthorization of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which governs the collection of electronic surveillance, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Iran says it will respond at 'maximum level' if Israel acts against it
By REUTERS
04/20/2024 02:43 AM
Five high school students wounded in Maryland shooting
By REUTERS
04/20/2024 01:36 AM
US imposes sanctions on suppliers contributing to missile proliferation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/20/2024 01:26 AM
US defense secretary spoke with Israeli counterpart on Friday
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 11:25 PM
Gaza war forces cancelation of Tunisia's annual Jewish pilgrimage
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 08:27 PM
Israeli drones caused no damage or casualties in Isfahan- Iran FM
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 07:13 PM
Drone explodes in Metula, without sirens sounding - report
By MAARIV ONLINE
04/19/2024 07:12 PM
Car hits protester at hostage deal demonstration on Highway 1
By URI SELA
04/19/2024 06:26 PM
Four dead in UAE, Dubai airport still disrupted after storm
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 05:59 PM
IDF kills Islamic Jihad commander in West Bank - reports
By MAARIV ONLINE , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/19/2024 05:33 PM
Two IDF soldiers wounded during operation in Nur Shams in West Bank
By AMIR BOHBOT
04/19/2024 03:23 PM
UN chief appeals for end to 'dangerous cycle of retaliation' in Mideast
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 03:23 PM
Polish flag carrier LOT cancels Friday flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 03:20 PM
Hamas official condemns Israel's attack on Iran
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 02:32 PM
Jordan's foreign minister: Israeli-Iranian retaliations must end
By REUTERS
04/19/2024 01:40 PM