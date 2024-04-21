Jerusalem Post
Two Japan SDF helicopters crash, one body found, seven missing

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 21, 2024 05:07

Two Japanese maritime self-defense forces helicopters crashed into the sea during a training exercise, killing at least one of the eight crew members on board, local media reported.

The two SH-60 patrol helicopters were conducting anti-submarine exercises on Saturday night near Torishima in the remote Izu island group, off the southern coast of central Japan, as reported by national broadcaster NHK and Kyodo.

The search for the missing crew continues, and both flight recorders had been recovered, according to the reports.

Japan's Defense Minister Kihara Minoru said at a news conference on Sunday it was likely the two helicopters had collided, the reports said.

In a post on X, US ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel offered his country's assistance in search and rescue efforts.

