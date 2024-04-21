The IDF announced Sunday that it intended to demolish the home of the terrorist who conducted the January shooting attack in which Amar Mansour and Dr. Lara Tannous were murdered in the West Bank.
IDF says it intends to demolish home of terrorist behind January shooting attack
