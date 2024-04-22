Wall St opens higher after Friday sell-off, Middle East tensions subside

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday after steep losses in the previous session as easing Middle East tensions buoyed risk appetite, while investors looked ahead to an action-packed week with major tech earnings and a key inflation print.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 130.5 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 38,116.89. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 20.1 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 4,987.33​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 114.1 points, or 0.75%, to 15,396.13 at the opening bell.