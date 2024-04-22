Jerusalem Post
Mexico arrests brother of drug lord 'El Mencho'

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 22, 2024 21:46

Mexican authorities have arrested Abraham Oseguera, the brother of accused drug lord Nemesio Oseguera, alias "El Mencho" and the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

The president confirmed the arrest in a morning press conference, adding that the security ministry would provide details later in the day.

Oseguera, who is also known as Don Rodo, was detained on Sunday by the National Guard in Autlan de Navarro, Jalisco, according to the security ministry's official arrest registry.

Oseguera's brother El Mencho is arguably the most wanted kingpin in Mexico. The violent CJNG is widely viewed as the most powerful gang in Mexico alongside the Sinaloa Cartel.

