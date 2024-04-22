Jerusalem Post
French presidency: Macron held phone call with Israel's Netanyahu on Monday

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 22, 2024 17:36

French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed France's desire to avoid an escalation in the Middle East and to stand up to Iran's efforts to destabilize the region in a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, according to Macron's office.

The French presidency added that Macron also reiterated to Netanyahu that France wanted an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza and that France was working on trying to ease tensions from clashes on the border between Israel and Lebanon.

