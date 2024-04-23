Two killed by alleged Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon's Hanin

At least two people were killed including an 11-year-old girl, and six others injured after an Israeli airstrike hit a residential area in the southern Lebanese town of Hanin, Lebanon's official news agency NNA said on Tuesday.

"Israeli warplanes struck a two-story house with two air-to-surface missiles, completely destroying the building which was inhabited by a family that had not left the town since Israeli attacks began," NNA said.

Hezbollah said in a statement it had fired dozens of Katyusha rockets Tuesday evening on the Israeli settlement of Margaliot in response to the Hanin attack.

Israeli forces and Lebanon's armed terrorist group Hezbollah have been exchanging fire for over six months in parallel to the Gaza war, in the most serious hostilities since they fought a major war in 2006.