Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Two killed by alleged Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon's Hanin

By REUTERS

At least two people were killed including an 11-year-old girl, and six others injured after an Israeli airstrike hit a residential area in the southern Lebanese town of Hanin, Lebanon's official news agency NNA said on Tuesday.

"Israeli warplanes struck a two-story house with two air-to-surface missiles, completely destroying the building which was inhabited by a family that had not left the town since Israeli attacks began," NNA said.

Hezbollah said in a statement it had fired dozens of Katyusha rockets Tuesday evening on the Israeli settlement of Margaliot in response to the Hanin attack.

Israeli forces and Lebanon's armed terrorist group Hezbollah have been exchanging fire for over six months in parallel to the Gaza war, in the most serious hostilities since they fought a major war in 2006.

 

Launches from Lebanon cross into the area of Margaliot, no alert sounds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2024 11:26 PM
US calls on Iraq to safeguard US troops after new attacks
By REUTERS
04/23/2024 09:58 PM
IDF announces name of fallen solider
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2024 08:17 PM
Two killed in Israeli strike Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2024 07:46 PM
Hamas al-Qassam Brigades calls for escalation across all fronts
By REUTERS
04/23/2024 05:34 PM
The IDF attacked buildings where Hezbollah terrorists were staying
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2024 05:17 PM
IDF orders new evacuations in northern Gaza
By REUTERS
04/23/2024 05:07 PM
Sudan military downs drones targeting its HQ in Shendi
By REUTERS
04/23/2024 04:31 PM
Iranian president: Israeli attack on Iran would change 'circumstances'
By REUTERS
04/23/2024 04:22 PM
Woman and child killed in collision, northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2024 03:49 PM
Tent compound appears near Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip
By MAARIV
04/23/2024 03:15 PM
IDF intercepts aerial target over Israel's maritime space near Nahariya
By MAARIV
04/23/2024 01:55 PM
Turkey's Erdogan says he does not believe Hamas will leave Qatar
By REUTERS
04/23/2024 12:13 PM
Two evacuated to Shaare Zedek after car crash
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2024 11:43 AM
Germany arrests EU parliamentarian staff on suspicion of China espionage
By REUTERS
04/23/2024 10:10 AM