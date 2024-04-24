FM Katz thanks US Senate for passing Israel aid bill

Foreign Minister Israel Katz thanked the US Senate for passing the Israel aid package in a post on X on Wednesday.
"I thank the US Senate for passing the Israel aid package tonight with an overwhelming bipartisan majority," he stated.
"As we mark 200 days to the barbaric October 7 terror attack by Hamas, Israel and the United States stand together in the fight against terrorism, defending democracy," he continued.
