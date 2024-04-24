Jerusalem Post
FM Katz thanks US Senate for passing Israel aid bill

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Foreign Minister Israel Katz thanked the US Senate for passing the Israel aid package in a post on X on Wednesday.

"I thank the US Senate for passing the Israel aid package tonight with an overwhelming bipartisan majority," he stated.

"As we mark 200 days to the barbaric October 7 terror attack by Hamas, Israel and the United States stand together in the fight against terrorism, defending democracy," he continued.

