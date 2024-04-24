Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Germany to resume cooperation with Palestinian UNRWA agency

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 24, 2024 09:56

The German government plans to resume cooperation with the UN agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) in Gaza, the foreign and development ministries said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The decision follows an investigation by the former French foreign minister Catherine Colonna into whether some UNRWA employees were involved in the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas.

The Colonna-led review of the agency's neutrality on Monday concluded Israel had yet to back up its accusations that hundreds of UNRWA staff were operatives in Gaza terrorist groups.

The German ministries urged UNRWA to swiftly implement the report's recommendations, including strengthening its internal audit function and improving external oversight of project management.

"In support of these reforms, the German government will soon continue its cooperation with UNRWA in Gaza, as Australia, Canada, Sweden and Japan, among others, have already done," said the ministries in the statement.



Related Tags
UNRWA Headline
Court arrests Russian deputy defense minister on bribery charges
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 10:18 AM
Hezbollah rockets hit open areas in Shomera, IDF hits rocket launchers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 09:56 AM
Amichai Chikli: Biden admin. doesn't project power, I would choose Trump
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 08:46 AM
Argentina submits an official request to arrest Iran's interior minister
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 08:31 AM
Russian priest presiding over Navalny's memorial suspended from duties
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 08:12 AM
Bernie Sanders: US should not give billions to extreme Netanyahu gov't
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 07:36 AM
Israeli allegedly kills Hamas police officer in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 07:16 AM
Zelensky says aid to Ukraine reinforces US role as 'beacon of democracy'
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 07:14 AM
FM Katz thanks US Senate for passing Israel aid bill
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 07:04 AM
Tennessee lawmakers pass bill allowing teachers to carry guns in schools
By REUTERS
04/24/2024 02:11 AM
US VP Harris to Herzog: 'US committed to Israel's security'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/24/2024 01:58 AM
Launches from Lebanon cross into the area of Margaliot, no alert sounds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2024 11:26 PM
Two killed by Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon's Hanin
By REUTERS
04/23/2024 11:20 PM
US calls on Iraq to safeguard US troops after new attacks
By REUTERS
04/23/2024 09:58 PM
IDF announces name of fallen solider
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/23/2024 08:17 PM