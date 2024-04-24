Jerusalem Post
Spain PM Sanchez says he is suspending public duties to "reflect" on future

By REUTERS

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has said he will suspend public duties to "stop and reflect" on whether he wants to continue in frontline politics in a letter shared on his X social media account.

"I urgently need an answer to the question of whether it is worthwhile (...) whether I should continue to lead the government or renounce this honor," he said in the letter.

The shock announcement came after a Spanish court said earlier on Wednesday that it was launching a preliminary investigation into whether Sanchez's wife, Begona Gomez, had committed a crime of influence peddling and corruption in business in her private dealings.

