New aid crossing to open in northern Gaza this week, White House says

By REUTERS
Updated: APRIL 30, 2024 17:36

 Israel will open a new crossing into northern Gaza this week after US President Biden requested it in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said on Tuesday, adding that more than 200 aid trucks are entering each day.



