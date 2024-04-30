Israel will open a new crossing into northern Gaza this week after US President Biden requested it in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the White House said on Tuesday, adding that more than 200 aid trucks are entering each day.
New aid crossing to open in northern Gaza this week, White House says
By REUTERS04/30/2024 06:00 PM
By REUTERS04/30/2024 05:46 PM
By REUTERS04/30/2024 05:18 PM
By REUTERS04/30/2024 04:27 PM
By REUTERS04/30/2024 04:21 PM
By REUTERS04/30/2024 04:18 PM
By REUTERS04/30/2024 03:33 PM