Secondary school teachers to hold warning strike

By EVE YOUNG
MAY 1, 2024

Secondary school teachers will strike for two hours, and class will begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday morning as part of a warning strike, Israel's organization of secondary school teachers announced.

"[Finance Minister Bezalel] Smotrich is abondoing education, students, and teachers," said the organization. "The finance minister must realize that we will not allow the privatization of the school system."

The strike was called following the finance ministry's refusal to negotiate a new collective labor agreement, the teacher's organization said Tuesday in a letter to local authorities.

The organization is considering further steps if the warning strike proves ineffective in starting negotiations. 

