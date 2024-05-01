Biden to deliver keynote address at US Holocaust Memorial Museum after Yom HaShoah

President Biden will deliver the keynote address at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum's annual days of remembrance ceremony in Washington, D.C. on May 7, the White House announced on Wednesday.

"During the days of remembrance, we remember and mourn the six million Jews who were systematically murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators during World War II," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

The President will also discuss "our moral duty to combat the rising scourge of antisemitism," and the Biden-Harris' administrations work implementing the first-ever national strategy to counter antisemitism to "make real the promise of never, never again," Jean-Pierre said.