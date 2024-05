Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara approved bringing the issue of closing Qatari-based news channel Al-Jazeera broadcasts in Israel to a vote in the Knesset, Israeli media reported on Thursday.

According to reports, the orders submitted for approval by the Attorney-General include an order to stop the channel's broadcasts in Arabic and English through content providers in Israel, the closing of AL-Jazeera's offices, and blocking access to the websites.

This is a developing story.