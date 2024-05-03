Iran-backed militias in Iraq claim to target Israel with cruise missiles

Iran-backed militias in Iraq claimed they launched cruise missiles toward Tel Aviv and Beersheba on Thursday afternoon in two statements published by the militias on Thursday night.

No alerts were activated and no entry of projectiles was reported from the direction of Iraq at the time.

The militias in Iraq have periodically claimed to have launched missiles and drones toward Israel amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. While there have been a few isolated instances in which projectiles entered Israel from the direction of Iraq, the majority of the claims have been made in cases where no projectiles were reported from that direction.

This is a developing story.