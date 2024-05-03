Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

US Defense Secretary says there was no indication Hamas planning attack on US troops

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 3, 2024 08:10

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday he did not see any indication Hamas was planning any attack on US troops in Gaza but added adequate measures were being put in place for the safety of military personnel.

"I don't discuss intelligence information at the podium. But I don't see any indications currently that there is an active intent to do that," Austin said during a press briefing.

"Having said that ... this is a combat zone, and a number of things can happen, and a number of things will happen."

A maritime pier constructed by the US military to speed the flow of humanitarian aid in Gaza should be open within a matter of days, despite poor weather hampering preparations, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.

The United States has called on both Israel and Hamas to ensure that aid bound for civilians in Gaza is not disrupted. This came after a shipment from Jordan was attacked by Israeli settlers and subsequently diverted by Palestinian militants.

