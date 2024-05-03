Jerusalem Post
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Finance Minister Smotrich: Hamas looking for defense pact with United States

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stated on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was looking for a defense alliance with the US and slammed any Israeli leader who would agree to such a deal with Hamas.

"Hamas head Yahya Sinwar is not calling for a ceasefire but rather a defense alliance with the United States that will allow him and all the murderers, butchers, and rapists complete immunity. It was also prevent Israel from eliminating Hamas, allowing them to prepare for their next massacre," Smotrich said.

"Any Israeli leader who agrees to this by signing or turning a blind eye will be remembered to the world for knowingly neglecting the security of the citizens of Israel," he added.

The finance minister concluded by calling for Israel to immediately engage in a military operation in Rafah.

