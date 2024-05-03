Jerusalem Post
Rafah operation could be a 'slaughter,' UN official says

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 3, 2024 12:52

An Israeli incursion in Rafah would put the lives of hundreds of thousands of Gazans at risk and be an incredible blow to the humanitarian operations of the entire enclave, a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office said on Friday.

Israel has warned of an operation against Hamas in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, where around a million displaced are crowded together in shelters and makeshift accommodations.

"It could be a slaughter of civilians and an incredible blow to the humanitarian operation in the entire strip because it is run primarily out of Rafah," said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office, at a Geneva press briefing.

Aid operations out of Rafah include medical clinics and food distribution points, including centres for malnourished children, he said.



