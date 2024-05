The family of Eliakim Shlomo Liebman, who was previously identified as a hostage, announced on Friday that his body was found in the grave of a woman murdered on October 7.

Liebman was a security guard at the Nova Music Festival; during the course of October 7, he rescued several people from the massacre before going back a final time and never returning.

It is unclear at this time how his body got to the grave.

This is a developing story.