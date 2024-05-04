Blinken warns against Rafah op., claims damage would ‘go beyond what is acceptable’

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned that the US cannot support a “military operation in Rafah, because the damage it will cause will be beyond what is acceptable,” according to Saturday morning Israeli media reports.

Blinken continued to state that "the reality at the moment is that Hamas remains the only obstacle between the residents of Gaza and a ceasefire. We are waiting to see if the organization can really agree to say yes to a ceasefire and the release of the hostages."