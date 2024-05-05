Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF Chief of Staff's letter for Holocaust Day: 'At [the war's] onset, we failed in our mission'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

In a Sunday letter penned to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi writes, "The State of Israel was established, among other things, thanks to the soldiers from across generations, who were willing to sacrifice their lives for it."

He continues, "These days, we are in a war where, at its onset, we failed in our mission and lost many - civilians, soldiers, civilian rapid response team members, and security and rescue personnel. Entire lives were cut short in their prime in a war that was also thrust upon us by a wicked enemy who rose up to destroy us. But this time, we are different. A transformation has occurred in the Jewish people. From a voiceless and defenseless people, rose up a people who take responsibility for their destiny, to fight, and promise - never again."



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Rocket sirens sound in the Upper Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2024 07:19 AM
Heavy rains in southern Brazil kill nearly 60, over 70 still missing
By REUTERS
05/05/2024 04:13 AM
US synagogues evacuate due to bomb threats
By REUTERS
05/05/2024 03:47 AM
Pro-Palestine protests disrupt graufdaiton festivities
By REUTERS
05/05/2024 03:42 AM
Ex-advisor of MK Naama Lazimi arrested during Jerusalem protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/05/2024 03:37 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah terror targets and infrastructure in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2024 05:07 PM
Gantz: Outline for hostage deal yet to be received, urges calm
By TAL SHALEV
05/04/2024 04:20 PM
IDF, ground, air, and naval troops hit terror infrastructure in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2024 01:39 PM
Russia says it shot down four US-made long range missiles over Crimea
By REUTERS
05/04/2024 11:01 AM
Explosion seriously wounds three residents in the North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2024 05:59 AM
IDF is operating north of Tulkarm, Gaza - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/04/2024 01:45 AM
Israel informs US about plans to begin evacuating civilians from Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/03/2024 10:08 PM
Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah to meet next week in Washington
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 09:20 PM
US not seen comprehensive plan on Israel's thinking for Rafah operation
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 09:16 PM
Three bodies found in area where Australian, US tourists went missing
By REUTERS
05/03/2024 08:47 PM