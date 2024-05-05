IDF Chief of Staff's letter for Holocaust Day: 'At [the war's] onset, we failed in our mission'

In a Sunday letter penned to mark Holocaust Remembrance Day, Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi writes, "The State of Israel was established, among other things, thanks to the soldiers from across generations, who were willing to sacrifice their lives for it."

He continues, "These days, we are in a war where, at its onset, we failed in our mission and lost many - civilians, soldiers, civilian rapid response team members, and security and rescue personnel. Entire lives were cut short in their prime in a war that was also thrust upon us by a wicked enemy who rose up to destroy us. But this time, we are different. A transformation has occurred in the Jewish people. From a voiceless and defenseless people, rose up a people who take responsibility for their destiny, to fight, and promise - never again."