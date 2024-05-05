Police investigation unit indict officer for whipping judicial overhaul protester

The Justice Ministry’s Police Investigation Department indicted a mounted police officer for attacking a protester in April of 2023 at a protest against the judicial overhaul, Israeli media reported Thursday. The indictment is for attacking the protester not in accordance with the law, said Y-Net.

The officer was recorded on video in April whipping the protester, Yael Reuveni, repeatedly with his reins while she was walking on the Ayalon Highway.

Israel Police accused Reuveni of striking the police horse with her sign, while Reuveni, who works with horses as a therapist, denied police claims, according to Israeli media.

This is the first indictment of an officer for actions during protests against the overhaul, Haaretz reported.