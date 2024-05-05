Los Angeles police begin clearing a USC pro-Palestinian encampment

Los Angeles police in riot gear swarmed a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Southern California early on Sunday to clear away demonstrators after warning everyone to leave the area or be arrested, officials and media reported.

"If you are in the center of campus, please leave," police said on the social media site X. "People who don’t leave will be arrested. We will issue another alert when it is clear to return."

Police entered the encampment about 5 a.m. local time and began removing tents, the Los Angeles Times and other media reported. It was unclear if any arrests were made, and a spokesperson for the police provided no further information.