Teenager who planned an attack against soldiers recieves verdict: 3 years in prison

By WALLA!

The Haifa District Juvenile Court sentenced a teenager from Umm el-Fahm to three years in jail for planning to carry out an attack against soldiers in the area of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, by placing an explosive device or shooting at them.

The three judges sitting in court noted, "The severe breach of citizen's duty of loyalty to the state" and even more so because the planned attack was in such a sensitive location in the Old City of Jerusalem, "aside from the harm to human life, it could have ignited a chain of serious events, potentially inflaming the entire area."

