Majority of Israelis think October 7 comparable to Holocaust - poll

By EVE YOUNG

Some 54% of Jewish Israelis feel that there is a basis to compare the events of October 7 to the Holocaust, while 39% feel that this comparison is not appropriate, according to a poll released by the Israel Democracy Institute on Monday. Some 8% of Jewish Israelis said that they did not know.

When looking at the political breakdown of respondents, some 56% of those on the Right felt that there was a basis to compare, 52% on the Left said there was a basis to compare, and 46% of the center said there was a basis to compare while 45% of those in the center said there was not.

Respondents were asked: "In your opinion, is there or is there not a basis for the comparison that many make today between the events of the Holocaust and the events of October 7?" said the IDI. 

