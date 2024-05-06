Visits to Israel still down amid war - CBS

Some 81.2 thousand visitors entered Israel in April this year compared to 378.9 thousand in April of 2023, Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics reported Monday.

These numbers are impacted by the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Bureau, and April saw disruptions to air travel after Iran's massive drone and rocket attack on Israel.

Some 640.4 thousand Israelis left Israel in April compared to 867.7 thousand Israelis who left in April of 2023. Some 542.5 (85%) of those who left traveled by air, 97.5 thousand by land, and the remainder left by sea.

This was also impacted by the Israel-Hamas war, said the CBS.