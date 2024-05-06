Turkey strikes northern Iraq from air, says it kills PKK members

Turkey hit northern Iraq with air strikes on Monday and claimed to have killed 16 members of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) sheltering there.

The Turkish defense ministry said the PKK militants had been "neutralized" in the Hakurk, Metina, and Gara regions of northern Iraq.

The PKK, which has been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984, is designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Last month, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan held talks with officials in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan autonomous region, about the continued presence of PKK fighters in northern Iraq.