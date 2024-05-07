Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UK military personnel's data accessed in hack, BBC reports

By REUTERS

Some personal information in a payroll system used by Britain's defense department has been accessed in a data breach, the BBC reported on Monday.

The system was managed by an external contractor and no operational Ministry of Defence data was obtained, the broadcaster said, adding that the department took the system off-line immediately.

Information like names and bank details of current and some former members of the Royal Navy, Army and Air Force was compromised, according to the report.

The Ministry of Defense did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment outside working hours.

MPs could be informed about the development in the Commons on Tuesday, the report added.

US believes Israel's Rafah strikes do not represent a major operation
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 01:04 AM
American soldier detained in Russia, US Army says
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 12:33 AM
Disruptions in Waze and Google Maps across Gush Dan and Jerusalem
By MAARIV
05/07/2024 12:29 AM
Sirens in Israel's south, rockets fall outside Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 11:24 PM
PMO: 'War cabinet agrees to continue with Rafah operation'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 10:11 PM
IDF Spokesperson: 'We're considering Hamas's response'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 08:48 PM
Chief of staff Halevi, Defense Minister Gallant discuss Rafah operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 07:57 PM
Netanyahu delaying authorization for new Shin Bet appointments - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 07:21 PM
Netanyahu promised to open Kerem Shalom Crossing, White House says
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
05/06/2024 07:06 PM
Iraq executes 11 people convicted of terrorism, two security sources say
By REUTERS
05/06/2024 06:50 PM
Holocaust Remembrance Day siren sounds in Gaza Strip - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 06:13 PM
Turkey strikes northern Iraq from air, says it kills PKK members
By REUTERS
05/06/2024 05:36 PM
Biden, Netanyahu talk after start of Rafah evacuation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 05:16 PM
Hamas hostage deal talks on hold, official claims - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 05:07 PM
Visits to Israel still down amid war - CBS
By EVE YOUNG
05/06/2024 03:28 PM