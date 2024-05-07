Jerusalem Post
US officials: 'Minor gaps in Hamas's proposal'

By MAARIV

American officials who examined the ceasefire proposal Hamas agreed to told The New York Times that "it's a plan very similar to the one recently proposed by the United States and Israel, except for minor linguistic changes," was reported on Israeli media on Tuesday.

They said that in their impression, Hamas' response indicated seriousness.

An American source familiar with the details of the agreement criticized Israel and said that Prime Minister Netanyahu and members of the security cabinet did not approach the latest round of talks with Hamas "wholeheartedly."

IDF announces death of two reservists in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2024 06:54 AM
UKMTO receives report of maritime incident south of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 06:50 AM
US soldier arrested in Russia on theft charges, RIA reports
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 06:37 AM
Palestinian report: IDF strikes refugee camp Tel al-Sultan in Rafah
By WALLA!
05/07/2024 05:14 AM
US military intercepts Houthi UAV above the Red Sea
By MAARIV
05/07/2024 03:26 AM
Tzav 9 activists block humanitarian aid trucks en route to Gaza
By WALLA!
05/07/2024 02:46 AM
The IDF is about to take over the Palestinian side of Rafah Crossing
By MAARIV
05/07/2024 01:45 AM
Qatar foreign ministry: Hamas response to truce proposal is 'positive'
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 01:19 AM
US believes Israel's Rafah strikes do not represent a major operation
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 01:04 AM
UK military personnel's data accessed in hack, BBC reports
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 12:47 AM
American soldier detained in Russia, US Army says
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 12:33 AM
Disruptions in Waze and Google Maps across Gush Dan and Jerusalem
By MAARIV
05/07/2024 12:29 AM
Sirens in Israel's south, rockets fall outside Sderot
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 11:24 PM
PMO: 'War cabinet agrees to continue with Rafah operation'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 10:11 PM
IDF Spokesperson: 'We're considering Hamas's response'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2024 08:48 PM