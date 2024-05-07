US officials: 'Minor gaps in Hamas's proposal'

American officials who examined the ceasefire proposal Hamas agreed to told The New York Times that "it's a plan very similar to the one recently proposed by the United States and Israel, except for minor linguistic changes," was reported on Israeli media on Tuesday.

They said that in their impression, Hamas' response indicated seriousness.

An American source familiar with the details of the agreement criticized Israel and said that Prime Minister Netanyahu and members of the security cabinet did not approach the latest round of talks with Hamas "wholeheartedly."