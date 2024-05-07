Jerusalem Post
More civilians will be killed in Israel's Rafah offensive 'whatever they say' - EU's Borrell

By REUTERS

Israel's offensive on Rafah will likely kill more civilians and is being carried out despite explicit warnings against it from European Union member states and the United States, the EU's top diplomat said on Tuesday.

"The Rafah offensive has started again, in spite all the requests of the international community, the US, the European Union member states, everybody asking (Israeli Prime Minister) Netanyahu not to attack," Josep Borrell told journalists.

"I am afraid that this is going to cause again a lot of casualties, civilian casualties. Whatever they say," he said, adding: "There are no safe zones in Gaza."

Palestinian militant group Hamas on Monday agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations on a deal.

Russian court arrests US citizen for 10 days for petty hooliganism
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 10:23 AM
Telegrass founder sentenced to eight years of jail - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2024 09:50 AM
Four killed, dozens trapped in building collapse in South Africa
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 09:40 AM
US soldier arrested in Russia on theft charges
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 08:09 AM
China's Xi, France's Macron call for two-state-solution
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 07:50 AM
Dozens blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza, few arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2024 07:41 AM
UKMTO receives report of maritime incident south of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 06:50 AM
US officials: 'Minor gaps in Hamas' proposal'
By MAARIV
05/07/2024 06:41 AM
US soldier arrested in Russia on theft charges, RIA reports
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 06:37 AM
Palestinian report: IDF strikes refugee camp Tel al-Sultan in Rafah
By WALLA!
05/07/2024 05:14 AM
US military intercepts Houthi UAV above the Red Sea
By MAARIV
05/07/2024 03:26 AM
Tzav 9 activists block humanitarian aid trucks en route to Gaza
By WALLA!
05/07/2024 02:46 AM
The IDF is about to take over the Palestinian side of Rafah Crossing
By MAARIV
05/07/2024 01:45 AM
Qatar foreign ministry: Hamas response to truce proposal is 'positive'
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 01:19 AM
US believes Israel's Rafah strikes do not represent a major operation
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 01:04 AM