Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Gaza is 'choked off' from aid since crossing closures, UN agencies say

By REUTERS

UN agencies said on Tuesday that the two main crossings into Gaza Strip remain shut, virtually cutting off the enclave from outside aid with very few stores stationed inside the enclave.

The global agency's humanitarian office spokesperson Jens Laerke said at a Geneva press briefing that Israel had shut both the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings as part of its Rafah military operation.

"The two main arteries for getting aid into Gaza are currently choked off," he said, saying that UN agencies had very low stocks inside the Gaza Strip since humanitarian supplies are consumed straight away.

"If no fuel comes in for a prolonged period of time it would be a very effective way of putting the humanitarian operation in its grave," he added.

Turkey says Israel's Rafah operation is another war crime
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 12:39 PM
Egypt warns Israel's Rafah operation threatens ceasefire efforts
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 12:29 PM
Iran says talks with IAEA have been 'positive'
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 11:57 AM
Knife attack kills two, wounds 21 at southwest China hospital
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 11:37 AM
Yulia Navalnaya urges supporters to keep up fight against Putin
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 11:35 AM
Shin Bet chief visits Malmo ahead of Eurovision - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2024 11:01 AM
Russian court arrests US citizen for 10 days for petty hooliganism
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 10:23 AM
Civilians to be killed in Rafah offensive 'whatever they say' - Borrell
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 10:21 AM
Telegrass founder sentenced to eight years of jail - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2024 09:50 AM
At least five killed, dozens trapped in building collapse in S. Africa
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 09:40 AM
US soldier arrested in Russia on theft charges
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 08:09 AM
China's Xi, France's Macron call for two-state-solution
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 07:50 AM
Dozens blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza, few arrested
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2024 07:41 AM
UKMTO receives report of maritime incident south of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
05/07/2024 06:50 AM
US officials: 'Minor gaps in Hamas' proposal'
By MAARIV
05/07/2024 06:41 AM