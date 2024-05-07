Defense Minister Gallant: 'The murderers of our children came out of Rafah'

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conducted a tour of the artillery battery that assists the operation in Rafah, Israeli media reported on Tuedsay.

In a conversation he held with soldiers, Minister Galant said, "The murderers emerged from the area of Rafah, and spread terror in Sderot, Huliyot, and attempted to harm Yavul, Naveh, and other places. We are targeting those who murdered our children. We must remember that well."

He continued, "Yesterday, I instructed the IDF to enter the Rafah area, seize the crossing, and carry out its missions. This operation will continue until Hamas is defeated in the Rafah area and throughout the entire Gaza Strip or until the first hostage returns."

"We are willing to compromise to bring back hostages," he continued. "But if this option is not available, we will intensify the operation throughout the entire Strip - in the south, center, and north. Hamas understands only force, so we will intensify our operation, and the military pressure will lead to us destroying Hamas."