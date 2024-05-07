Jerusalem Post
US has been holding up several weapons shipments to Israel for two weeks, source says

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 7, 2024 19:58

US President Joe Biden's administration has been holding up several shipments of weapons to Israel for at least two weeks, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Politico, which broke the news, cited a US official as saying Washington wanted to send a political message to Israel.

Washington has said it could not support an Israeli invasion of the Gaza border city of Rafah without an appropriate and credible humanitarian plan.

The delayed shipments include small diameter tail kits for unguided bombs made by Boeing that are designed to make them more accurate, the source said, adding several direct commercial sales that were in process for Israel were also being held up. A pause in new sales would impede Israel's ability to restock weapons it has used.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



