Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Catalan separatist leader campaigns over border in France to avoid arrest in Spain

By REUTERS

A Catalan separatist leader, running to regain the presidency of the restive Spanish region, is bussing supporters to his election rallies over the border in France because an arrest warrant prevents him from entering Spain.

Carles Puigdemont faces arrest in Spain over the crimes of misuse of public funds and disobedience for his role in Catalonia's 2017 independence referendum, which had been banned by Spanish courts.

Puigdemont, then regional president of Catalonia, oversaw a short-lived declaration of Catalan independence after the vote, before fleeing to Belgium in the face of a crackdown by national authorities. Puigdemont denied the charges against him, saying his actions were legal.

Now he is seeking to return to the presidency of the affluent northeastern region in Sunday's election, and running a close second to the candidate of Spain's governing Socialists, who oppose Catalan independence.

UAE strongly condemns Israel's takeover of Rafah border crossing
By REUTERS
05/08/2024 02:48 PM
Russia says it captures two villages in Ukraine
By REUTERS
05/08/2024 01:54 PM
Tel Aviv Mayor announces cancellation of annual Pride parade
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2024 01:49 PM
IDF Sky Rider drone found in Kfar Saba
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2024 01:06 PM
Kremlin on report about oil supplies to North Korea: we value our ties
By REUTERS
05/08/2024 12:19 PM
Russia says it sees no prospect so far for peace settlement in Gaza
By REUTERS
05/08/2024 11:53 AM
IDF orders agricultural work not to be carried out near security fence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2024 11:51 AM
Israeli military appears to play down US arms shipment hold-up
By REUTERS
05/08/2024 10:59 AM
Malaysia prepared to engage US on concerns over Iranian oil shipments
By REUTERS
05/08/2024 10:34 AM
Qatar condemns Israel's Rafah operation - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2024 09:49 AM
Pro-Palestinian protesters occupy Amsterdam university overnight
By REUTERS
05/08/2024 09:01 AM
Zelensky: Russia used over 50 missiles and 20 drones in attack
By REUTERS
05/08/2024 08:47 AM
Protesters block traffic in Ayalon north, call for a hostage deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2024 08:08 AM
IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in six areas of southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2024 08:06 AM
US military says Yemen's Houthis launched three drones
By REUTERS
05/08/2024 06:08 AM