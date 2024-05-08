Jerusalem Post
UK police arrest three men in counter-terrorism investigation

By REUTERS

British police said on Wednesday they had arrested three men in northern England on suspicion of "commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism."

"This evening we have executed a number of planned warrants as part of an ongoing counter-terrorism investigation," said Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts, who holds responsibility for counter terrorism policing in northwest England.

"Three men have been taken into custody for questioning and scenes remain in place as we conduct further enquiries."

The statement issued by Greater Manchester Police did not give further details on the arrests but said police did not currently believe there was any wider threat linked to them.

