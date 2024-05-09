Jerusalem Post
Ireland and Spain could recognize Palestinian state on May 21, RTE News reports

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 9, 2024 10:42

Ireland, Spain, and a number of other European Union member states are considering recognizing a Palestinian state on May 21, according to a report by Ireland's national broadcaster.

RTE News on Wednesday evening said contacts between Dublin and Madrid, and between Slovenia and Malta, had intensified with a view to the countries jointly recognizing Palestinian statehood.

According to the report, the countries have been waiting for a vote by the United Nations General Assembly on May 10 which could lead to the recognition of Palestinians as qualified to become a full UN member.

