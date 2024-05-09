Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Turkey refutes Israel's claim about lifting export ban restrictions

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 9, 2024 15:41

Relaxing Turkey's ban on exports to Israel is "out of the question" though companies have three months to fulfill existing orders via third countries, a Turkish trade ministry source said on Thursday.

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said that Israeli claims of Ankara easing its trade ban with Israel are "absolutely fictional and have nothing to do with reality."

Turkey's trade ban with Israel will remain in place until a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian aid flow to the region is secured, the minister said in a post on X.

In a document seen by Reuters, the Trade Ministry outlined the three-month reprieve for companies exporting to Israel. Ankara introduced the trade ban with Israel last week.

Separately, Israel's foreign minister said on Thursday that Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had retreated on his earlier position and lifted many of the trade restrictions he imposed on Israel.

Hamas announces its delegation has left Cairo for Qatar
By GUY ELSTER
05/09/2024 03:30 PM
Protesters in Mitzpe Ramon attempt to block Gaza aid - KAN report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2024 03:29 PM
Iran not to import any wheat until March 2025, agriculture ministry says
By REUTERS
05/09/2024 01:52 PM
Hostage deal talks being held in Cairo - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2024 12:46 PM
Police arrest east Jerusalem resident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2024 12:13 PM
Russia warns the West it feels obliged to boost its nuclear deterrent
By REUTERS
05/09/2024 11:44 AM
Ireland and Spain could recognize Palestinian state on May 21
By REUTERS
05/09/2024 10:41 AM
Yemen's Houthis say they targeted ships in Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean
By REUTERS
05/09/2024 09:36 AM
Israel's UN ambassador decries US decision to pause weapons transfers
By REUTERS
05/09/2024 09:33 AM
Vehicle attacked by drone in southern Lebanon, four killed - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2024 09:04 AM
Police destroy Jerusalem home of terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2024 07:04 AM
IDF publishes fallen soldier's name
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2024 06:08 AM
Toronto police arrest congregant over synagogue arson
By MICHAEL STARR
05/09/2024 05:42 AM
Israel strikes south of Damascus
By MAARIV
05/09/2024 05:36 AM
IDF attacks Hamas targets in central Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2024 02:01 AM