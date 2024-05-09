IDF intercepts launches detected from Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah infrastructure

Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, and air defense systems intercepted two aircraft coming from Lebanese territory, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Fighter jets attacked Hezbollah's infrastructure in the Ayta ash Shab area, and the IDF fired to remove threats in several areas of southern Lebanon.

A number of launches were identified as crossing from Lebanese territory towards several areas in northern Israel. As a result of the launches, a direct hit was detected in Shlomi, but no casualties were reported.

This is a developing story.