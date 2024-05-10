Jerusalem Post
Hamas senior official says group wants real hostages for prisoners deal, Netanyahu wants war

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 10, 2024 23:11

Hamas wants calmness and a real hostages-for-prisoners swap deal, but Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants the war to continue, Hamas senior official Khalil Al-Hayya said on Friday.

"Hamas did not suspend nor withdraw from the (ceasefire) negotiations; the occupation turned against the mediators’ proposal," Al-Hayya added in comments to Al Araby TV published by Hamas.

The Palestinian terrorist group said on Friday efforts to agree to a ceasefire for the Gaza Strip were back at square one after Israel effectively rejected a proposal by international mediators.



