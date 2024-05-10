Ukrainian attack kills three, sparks fire at oil depot in Luhansk, Russia-installed governor says

A Ukrainian strike late on Friday killed three people, injured seven and triggered a large fire at an oil storage depot in Ukraine's occupied Luhansk region, Russian news agencies quoted Russia-installed officials in the region said.

The officials, quoting the local health ministry, said four of the injured were in serious condition.

"The enemy opened fire on the peaceful city of Rovenky," Russia-installed regional Governor Leonid Pasechnik wrote on Telegram. "Because of the shelling, the oil depot was engulfed by flames and nearby houses were damaged."

It was the second such attack in three days. On Wednesday, an attack on an oil depot in the regional center of Luhansk injured five people.