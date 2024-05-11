Jerusalem Post
Swedish poll shows that 40% of respondents will vote for Eden Golan in Eurovision

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A poll by the Swedish daily newspaper Aftonbladet showed that 40% of respondents would vote for Eden Golan, more than any other candidate, according to KAN11.

The poll had 40,000 respondents, 40% said that they would vote for Golan. The next highest was now disqualified Dutch candidate Joost Klein.

