Swedish poll shows that 40% of respondents will vote for Eden Golan in Eurovision

A poll by the Swedish daily newspaper Aftonbladet showed that 40% of respondents would vote for Eden Golan, more than any other candidate, according to KAN11.
The poll had 40,000 respondents, 40% said that they would vote for Golan. The next highest was now disqualified Dutch candidate Joost Klein.
אירוויזיון 2024 | מובילים בפער: בסקר, של העיתון השוודי 'אפטונבלאדט', לו הצביעו 40,000 אנשים ובחרו בין המתמודדות בחצי הגמר השני - ישראל ראשונה עם 40% מהקולות@DovGilHar pic.twitter.com/8Ut0UwMo9A— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 11, 2024