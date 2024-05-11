Hamas delegation arrives in South Africa for 'Global Anti-Apartheid Conference on Palestine'

A Hamas delegation arrived in South Africa on Saturday to participate in the 'Global Anti-Apartheid Conference on Palestine,' the Islamist terror organization announced.

In the Hamas announcement, the conference is referred to as the 'World Conference Against Zionist Apartheid.'

According to the statement, the Hamas delegation included Dr. Basem Naim, a member of the group's Political Bureau in Gaza, and Imad Saber, a member of Hamas's International Relations Office.

Naim is the Hamas official who told AFP last month that the terror group did not know which of the hostages were dead or alive.